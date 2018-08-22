Another day, another Kardashian-Jenner controversy. Earlier this week, Kendall Jenner caused quite the stir with comments that she made to Love Magazine in an Interview in latest Issue – and now she’s taken to Twitter to rebut the criticism and clarify what she claims she really meant.

The uproar began after the supermodel told the fashion mag that she has been choosy about the gigs she books, so she works less than many other models. “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do,” she told the publication, adding, “I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f— those girls do.”

This caused quite the stir on social media, with many models voicing their dismay over Jenner’s seemingly insensitive comments. Model Irina Djuranovic took to her Instagram to respond saying, “Never been so indirectly and publicly offended in my whole entire life… to be called a supermodel how easy it comes to you.” Trans model Teddy Quinlivan also gave her opinion, saying “Models don’t just come from Calabasas… they come from Somalia, the Siberian tundra, a rural village in China, a trailer park in Tennessee. Making disparaging comments about your peers doesn’t lead to growth or unity which our regulation-less industry desperately needs.”

As a result, Jenner tweeted out an apology August 21, that began “I was misrepresented in a recent interview over the wknd & it’s important to clarify the meaning,” Jenner wrote. “It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context. I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!”

She explained further: “I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful. I’m inspired by so many of these people i have had the good fortune to work alongside! There’s no way I could EVER hate on that i want everyone to win. SLAY ALWAYS.”

