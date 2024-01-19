Nat Wolff reflected on a bad breakup that took a surprising turn.

“The ex that I had a really bad falling out with, she hit me with her car,” Wolff, 29, explained on the Thursday, January 8, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, noting that it happened “completely accidentally.”

“It was random,” the Fault in Our Stars actor shared with Drew Barrymore and his Which Brings Me to You costar Lucy Hale. “It was like the beginning of a rom-com. I was just walking, completely absent-mindedly. I’m totally fine. We ended up having a great conversation. I said ‘I’m sorry’ for my part, she said ‘I’m sorry’ for her part, and now we’re friendly too.”

Wolff also shared he was on friendly terms with another ex and even attended her wedding.

“It was amazing,” he said. “Immediately when I walked in I had somebody say, ‘Nat Woff, the ex: an evolved man,’ and they all [said] cheers to me.”

In his and Hale’s upcoming film, which premieres in theaters on January 19, both of their characters ultimately connect over their past heartbreaks.

The romantic comedy follows Jane (Hale) and Will (Wolff) who almost hookup in a coat closet at their mutual friend’s wedding and instead spend the next 24 hours discussing their previous romances.

“I felt, through this process, especially when we brought the script closer to ourselves and made it more personal, I really related to a lot of Will’s stories,” Wolff told ComicBook in an article published on Thursday, January 18. “I related to a lot of Jane’s stories, and we’ve all had different versions of these relationships. I do think, in order to be fully present and mature in your new relationship, you’ve got to look at your past relationships and the mistakes you made there so you don’t make them again.”

Hale, 34, echoed Wolff’s sentiments, adding that it got her “thinking about [her] real life.”

“I’ve avoided some of it, but I think that we’re in such a time in the world where people are going to therapy and having these conversations,” the Pretty Little Liars actress explained to the outlet at the time. “I think that this movie is in alignment with where people are at in the world. I think it’s so healthy to have these conversations, whether you’re in a relationship, in friendships, if you want a relationship, if you’re in a new relationship.”