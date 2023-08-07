Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, have separated after 11 years of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an insider exclusively tells Us of Portman, 42, and Millepied, 46.

The estranged couple — who share son Aleph, 12, and daughter Amalia, 6 — renewed speculation about their status on their 11th wedding anniversary on Friday, August 4, when Portman was spotted without her wedding ring during an Angel City FC event in Sydney, Australia.

In June, rumors swirled that Millepied was having an affair with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old climate activist. At the time, an insider told Us that Portman remained committed to her marriage despite the alleged infidelity.

“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” the source exclusively told Us, adding that Portman was “humiliated” by the rumors. According to the source, Portman was “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in Millepied to ensure that their kids don’t “grow up in a broken home.”

A second insider, however, said that Portman didn’t know whether she and her husband would be able to rebuild their relationship following the scandal. “Right now, they are talking and working on it together for the sake of their children,” the insider explained, adding that Millepied “regrets” his actions.

Portman and Millepied met in 2009 while working on Darren Aronofsky’s thriller Black Swan, which hit theaters in 2010.

“I met my husband on it, so I think I was in, like, dreamland,” Portman said of the movie during a SiriusXM Town Hall interview in 2018. “He was teaching me to dance. You know, one of those romantic [stories] … It was definitely exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know about instant. It was like I really got to know him and that was when it seemed like, ‘Oh this is the person.’”

The duo later collaborated on 2018’s Vox Lux, in which Portman played a pop star named Celeste. Millepied, a professional ballet dancer, worked with his wife on choreography for the film.

“Well, [Natalie and I] share what we’re working on, but we’re like two artists with different ambitions and interests,” Millepied exclusively told Us in April when asked about his and Portman’s working relationship. “But of course we share what’s going on, and I’m sending her a new script that I finished.”

Us Weekly has reached out for comment.