Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied were spotted together for the first time since their separation.

Portman, 42, and Millepied, 46, attended the FIFA Women’s World Cup final together on Sunday, August 20, in Sydney, Australia, with their son, Aleph, 12. Portman wore a khaki-colored top, while Millipied dressed for the crisp weather in a jacket with a shearling collar.

According to the Daily Mail, Millepied and Aleph left the game at halftime, leaving Portman alone in the stands as she watched Spain triumph over England with a score of 1-0. Portman, a co-owner of the Angel City FC team, has been spotted at several events at the World Cup since it kicked off in July.

Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that Portman and Millepied separated after 11 years of marriage. “After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” an insider exclusively said.

Days earlier, Portman was spotted without her wedding ring while attending an Angel City FC event in Sydney that coincided with the couple’s 11th wedding anniversary. Portman and Millepied — who are also parents of daughter Amalia, 6 — tied the knot in 2012.

In June, rumors swirled that Millepied had an affair with Camille Étienne, a 25-year-old climate activist. An insider told Us at the time that Portman remained committed to her marriage despite the alleged infidelity.

“Natalie believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him,” the source explained, adding that Portman was “humiliated” by the rumors but “willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” in Millepied to ensure that their kids don’t “grow up in a broken home.”

Two months later, however, an insider told Us that the duo had decided to pull the plug on their relationship. “The damage was done,” the first source explained, adding that the pair had “tried to work things out” to no avail. “She couldn’t forgive him and is taking a break for now.”

While Millepied’s alleged infidelity seems to have been the last straw, another insider said the twosome had been having issues for a while. “The spark has been missing for a really long time,” the insider explained.

Despite the tension, however, the source noted that Portman “has no doubt he regrets what he did” and still thinks he’s “a great dad” to their kids. “Things just haven’t been the same,” the source added. “It was a really humiliating scenario for Natalie.”