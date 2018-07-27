Natalie Wood and Robert Wagner’s first marriage — a fairy tale Hollywood union that enthralled America — allegedly ended after she caught him in the arms of another man!

This earthshaking revelation is just one of the many blockbusters to come from the third chapter of the hit new podcast Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death of Natalie Wood.

The 12-part audio documentary charts Wood’s meteoric rise from child star to red carpet royalty — and exposes chilling new evidence suggesting she was murdered!

The series is the culmination of years of investigative reporting. Its first three chapters are now available for download on iTunes.

“She walked in, holding her hand, having some kind of cloth,” Natalie’s sister, Lana Wood, recalled in a world exclusive interview with the Fatal Voyage investigative team, led by the podcast’s host, Dylan Howard.

“I don’t know if it was a napkin from a restaurant or what it was, bleeding and absolutely hysterically crying. A mess! A complete mess that I had not seen.”

“I had never seen her that bad. I was asked to leave the room and that something bad happened and that Natalie was leaving R.J.”

Lana, who was a child at the time, continued: “It wasn’t until later, because I didn’t put all the clues and the hysterics together.”

“It was actually extremely upsetting to me as a kid to see someone who I thought was, you know, close to not being real.”

“She was so close to being perfect with everything and to see her that distraught and to see things like that was very difficult for me. So I just kind of … when they said go to your room, I went and tuned it out completely.”

“But it wasn’t until later that she said she caught him with someone. And that someone was another man!”

Wood herself described the trauma of her discovery in a never-before-seen memoir, a copy of which was exclusively obtained by Fatal Voyage.

“My marriage collapsed that weekend,” the Tinseltown legend wrote. “It’s too painful for me to recall in print the incidents that led to the final breakup.”

“It was more than the final straw. It was reality crushing the fragile web of romantic fantasies with sledgehammer force.”

Wood’s discovery came in June of 1961 — but as the world well knows, Wood and Wagner remarried a little more than 11 years later in July 1972.

Nine years after that, the couple, along with Wood’s Brainstorm costar Christopher Walken, were aboard their yacht, Splendour, off California’s Catalina Island on November 28, 1981.

Some time that night, or in the wee hours that followed, she mysteriously vanished from the boat.

Her body, clad in a nightgown, red jacket and socks, was found hours later, floating face-down about a mile away.

Over the years, Wagner has refused to cooperate with cops — even after the case was reopened 2011.

In February, cops officially named Wagner a “person of interest” in the case, noting he was the last person seen with Wood while she was alive.

“Fatal Voyage: The Mysterious Death Of Natalie Wood” is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, and wherever podcasts are available! Click here to learn more about the series.

