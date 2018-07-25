Moving on and upward! Naya Rivera didn’t hold back during the Thursday, July 26, episode of Lip Sync Battle, deciding to take on the 2015 song “I Don’t F—k Wih You,” which was released by her ex-boyfriend Big Sean and reportedly written about her.

Both host LL Cool J and her opponent Lil Rel Howery are completely shocked by her performance.

The Glee alum, 31, and Big Sean, 30, called off their engagement in April 2014. “After careful thought and much consideration, Sean has made the difficult decision to call the wedding off. The recent rumors and accusations reported by so called or fake sources are simply untrue. Sean wishes Naya nothing but the best and it is still his hope that they can continue to work through their issues privately,” the rappers rep told Us in a statement at the time.

Shortly after, he began dating Ariana Grande. Rivera detailed their split and claimed she saw him with Grande in her 2016 book, Sorry Not Sorry.

“We’d been fighting for five straight days while he was traveling, and then on the one day that he was back in L.A., he said he didn’t want to see me,” she wrote, adding she had a key to his house at the time. “I walk in, go downstairs, and guess what little girl is sitting cross-legged on the couch listening to music? … It rhymes with ‘Smariana Schmande.’”

Rivera went on to marry actor Ryan Dorsey in July 2014. They welcomed a son in September 2015, but called it quits in November 2016. Their divorce was finalized in June 2018.

Lip Sync Battle airs on Paramount Network Thursday, July 26, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

