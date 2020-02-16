Ne-Yo Confirms He and Wife Crystal Renay Have Split, Are Divorcing

Ne-Yo confirmed in an interview on Saturday, February 15, that he and wife Crystal Renay have split after four years of marriage and are getting a divorce.

“It’s slowly but surely becoming public knowledge that myself and my wife have decided to go ahead and get a divorce,” the singer, 40, said on the “Private Talk With Alexis Texas” podcast. “It’s not a sad thing, it’s more of us realizing that — long story short, I’m never gonna talk bad about her. I’m not that person. There’s nothing bad to say about her. She’s a fantastic woman. She’s the mother of my children and she’s always gonna be that and I will always respect her.”

“Long story short, she’s got demons just like everybody else, just like me,” the World of Dance judge continued. “We realize that our demons don’t mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it’s gonna be just difficult for us to stay married.”

“With that being said, that’s that, that’s the end of that chapter, not the end of the book,” he added. “Like I said, that’s the mother of my kids and I love her to death. We’re going to be family forever.”

The “Let Me Love You” singer spoke out after reports surfaced that the couple had called it quits, with The Jasmine Brand reporting earlier this month that they had been having issues for a while.

The pair appeared to be trolling each other amid their split. Ne-Yo shared a clip that showed him singing a new song with lyrics about turning a wedding ring into a pinky ring. In an Instagram Live video shared by The Shade Room on February 9, Renay, 34, showed a male friend flashing a ring on his pinky finger and then asked him out on Valentine’s Day.

On Saturday, February 15, Renay shared an Instagram Story showing her hanging out with Black Ink Crew star Ryan Henry in Chicago.

Ne-Yo and Renay wed in 2016 and share two sons, Shaffer, 3, and Roman, 20 months.