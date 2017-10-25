Ne-Yo has another baby on the way! The singer, 38, and his wife, Crystal Smith, are expecting their second child together, the couple announced on Instagram on Wednesday, October 25.

“We didn’t plan for you but you are Gods plan and I thank you for choosing us to be your parents!🙈 Impatiently awaiting our newest addition 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 WE’RE PREGNANT!!!🙌🏽 @neyo,” Smith wrote alongside photos of the couple embracing. “(I think he did it on purpose 😫)joking! LOL.”

The couple welcomed son Shaffer Chimere Smith Jr. in March 2016, one month after they said “I do” at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

The World of Dance judge is also dad of daughter Madilyn, 6, and son Mason, 5, with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw. The exes have remained amicable since their split, and kept tradition in November 2016 by throwing a joint birthday party for their kids. “The party was a success because our kids had a great time,” Ne-Yo told Us Weekly at the time. “That’s what it’s all about. No beef, no bad blood, no shade … we are grown. This is what it looks like when grown-ups act like adults.”

Shaw added that their priority is making sure that their personal differences don’t negatively impact their children. “I understand that some exes can’t get along or stand to be in the same place with each other, but we have made a conscious decision not to be those people,” she told Us. “We understand that respect for one another is important, even if we don’t see eye to eye on a situation. We figure it out as adults and ultimately come to a resolve. It is so important to coparent positively because that will determine the mind-set of our kids in the long run. They are the bigger picture. We do it for them.”

