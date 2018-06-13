Taking a step back. Neil Patrick Harris issued an apology to Rachel Bloom after dissing her on social media for her 2018 Tony Awards appearance.

The How I Met Your Mother alum, 44, reached out to Bloom, 31, following his tweet poking fun at her.

“Sincere apologies to @Racheldoesstuff for my Tony tweet. I failed to research before pressing ‘send,’ and what I thought was a funny moment in our living room must have been far from funny to read, backstage, mid show,” Harris wrote on Wednesday, June 13. “As a performer and a parent, I should have know[n] better.”

Bloom replied later on Wednesday, “Hi, thank you for this! Apology accepted.”

The Series of Unfortunate Events star made headlines on Sunday, June 10, for mocking the Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress, who served as the Tony Awards’ backstage host.

“Who is the woman in the top hat backstage at @TheTonyAwards?” he wrote of Bloom. “Gideon remarked that she says ‘like’ and ‘oh my god a lot. I’m confused.” (Harris and his husband, David Burtka, share twins Gideon and Harper, 7.)

Bloom clapped back at Harris shortly after and explained how he would know her. “I’m a big fan of yours. We’ve met numbers times and my husband, Dan Gregor, wrote for “How I Met Your Mother” for 5 years,” she quipped. “Notably, he wrote the episode where your character finally meets his father.”

Harris replied, “Indeed! Well said. Thanks for the reminder. How was backstage?”

Although Bloom didn’t keep the conversation going, she recently addressed the dig.

“It wasn’t a joke. Basically… I saw that tweet. And I was kind of devastated,” she told GQ in a profile published on Wednesday. “I was actually going to tweet, ‘This makes me sad.’ But then I was like, ‘Ehhhhhhhhhh… I don’t want to give him that, necessarily.’ Look. I’ve met him a couple time [of] times. Very recently, backstage in the dressing room of a Broadway show. And we hung out for a solid 15 minutes with the star of his Broadway show. It was just bizarre to me that it wouldn’t ring a bell. And also, that he wouldn’t Google it.”

The Most Likely to Murder actress also threw the shade back at Harris. “But look, he’s not a writer, so his version of a Twitter joke is to just kind of… live-comment to Twitter followers with kind of random, unformed thoughts,” she continued. “And fame does that to you — where you think every kind of random, unformed thought is a gem, because you get 10,000 likes from it. He has, like, 27 million Twitter followers. And that makes me scared about fame in general. The yes-men. Even if what you’re saying is, I don’ know, kind of weird or unoriginal, you’re still getting a lot of approval and dopamine surges for saying it.”

She added: “And I really, really hope that I can surround myself with people who will call me out on my s—t, so that — even if I ever were to have 27 million Twitter followers — I would be just kind of a person first and a famous person second.”

