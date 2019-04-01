Making Us believe in true love! Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka celebrated their 15th anniversary on Monday, April 1, and commemorated the momentous occasion with heartfelt Instagram tributes to each other.

“My first date with David was 15 years ago today, and we’ve been nearly inseparable ever since,” the A Series of Unfortunate Events actor, 45, captioned a picture of the couple on vacation. “I’m so, so grateful to this gorgeous man for giving me his heart, his shoulder, his strength, his lust, his laughter, his joy.”

Harris continued: “He’s an actor, chef, author, singer, producer, and the most wonderful, selfless parent I’ve ever seen. A sextuple threat, if you will. And I most certainly will. Happy 15th Anniversary, @dbelicious. You keep making all my dreams come true. #love.”

Burtka, 43, for his part, made a sweet photo then-and-now collage of the pair with his message of gratitude to his love.

“15 years ago Neil Patrick Harris and I met on the street,” the professional chef penned. “From that day he has made my world a better place. Thank you @nph for the best years of my life. I can’t believe how fast 15 years have gone. Happy Anniversary! I can’t wait to keep on laughing, playing and loving for years to come. #15yearchallenge #lifeisaparty.”

Harris and Burtka tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Italy in September 2014, and share 8-year-old twins Harper and Gideon, who were born via surrogate. Following their nuptials, the Doogie Howser alum opened up about their decision to wed, noting that it’s due, in part, to their children.

“I think when our kids got to the age where they were having reasonable conversations — where they’re asking lots of ‘why’ questions — then it seemed like to be able to have a real clear-cut explanation of who their daddy is,” Harris explained during an interview on The View. “I think it’s great [to say], ‘He’s my husband.’”

