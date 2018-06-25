Family feud — Twitter style. Nelly took to social media on Sunday, June 24, to publicly bash his dad, Cornell Haynes Sr., in a series of tweets.

“The word father is strong word … something I never knew anything about as a child because mine never did what he had to do only what he wanted,” the 43-year-old rapper began the lengthy tirade. “‘HOPE IT WAS WORTH IT POPS IM DONE WITH YA NO MORE MONEY FROM ME’ LET THEM PAY YA BILLS..!!”

He continued: “You don’t see my mama … should have know she would hold it down she always had a job came to my games saw her son graduate saw me score my 1st touchdown bought me my 1st pair of J’s wiped my tear away when I lost the big game and taught me how to play sports.! “MAMAS BOY”..!!!”

Though he doesn’t pinpoint what sparked the outrage, the “Hot in Herre” artist posted screenshots of his tweets to Instagram with additional captions that same day.

“Just because it’s ya DNA DONT MAKE YOU A FATHER..!!! Mine never saw me play sports never taught me anything never saw me graduate and I still took care of him for almost 20 years he never to care of me for half that..!!!! And till this day he still does what ever he wants even tho I pay his bills .. “WELL USE TO” ..!!! That’s Over as of tonight ..!!!,” he wrote.

In the second Instagram post, he took an opportunity to thank moms who have to take on the role of both parents. “S/O to all the mamas that had to be fathers for the kids…to my mama who taught me how to catch and play ball took me to my game borrowed money to buy me cleats and stood up and cheered when I walked the stage .. I LOVE YOU Mama….!! I GET IT NOW TOTALLY..!!!” he added.

According to VH1, prior to the multiple posts disowning his father, Nelly’s ex-girlfriend of 10 years, Ashanti, had posted a since-expired picture with the rapper’s father on Snapchat backstage at her St.Louis show on Saturday, June 23.

Nelly and Ashanti split in March 2015 after more than a decade of dating. The “Country Grammar” singer is father to two kids, daughter Chanelle, 24, and Cornell, 19, from a previous relationship.

