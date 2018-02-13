Five months after being arrested on suspicion of rape, Nelly is under criminal investigation in England for a separate sexual assault claim, Us Weekly confirms.

“We are investigating after a woman reported to us that she was sexually assaulted at an address in Station Road, Westcliff, on December 5, 2017,” an Essex Police PIO tells Us.

According to TMZ, which was first to report the news, the unidentified woman met the “Hot in Herre” rapper, 43, backstage after his concert at Cliffs Pavilion in Essex. They reportedly posed for a picture together and then went to his dressing room with her friends.

The woman claimed to authorities that Nelly then brought her into another room, dropped his pants, began masturbating in front of her and tried to kiss her, according to the website. He later allegedly forced her to begin performing oral sex on him, but she ran out of the room after he reportedly called her a “c–t.”

The three-time Grammy winner’s attorney Scott Rosenblum denies the claims, saying they were sparked by previous accuser Monique Greene’s amended lawsuit.

“These allegations arose after Ms. Green amended her suit for money to include a reference to these claims,” Rosenblum says in a statement to Us. “The fact that the police are investigating these claims is not new information and Nelly welcomes a thorough investigation. Nelly is confident that once investigated, these claims will be determined to be disingenuous. Nelly was accompanied by his girlfriend during this tour and she was at his side throughout. It is important that police investigate every allegation of this nature.”

Nelly (real name Cornell Haynes Jr.) was arrested in Auburn, Washington, in October after Greene accused him of raping her on his tour bus. She filed a lawsuit in December and he responded a month later with a countersuit, in which he claimed that she lied about the encounter.

