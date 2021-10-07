NeNe Leakes Says 'Thank You' to Men DMing Her After Husband Gregg’s Death

Feeling the love. NeNe Leakes is still mourning the loss of her husband, Gregg Leakes, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t see all the men sliding into her DMs.

“Thank you to everybody,” the 53-year-old star said in an Instagram Story video on Wednesday, October 6. “All the gentleman that have been in my DMs, thank y’all too.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum wiggled her eyebrows before adding, “Heyyy!”

NeNe, who was married to Gregg for more than 20 years before his death last month, admitted that she’s currently focused on herself and not her love life.

“I’m just over here doing me right now, but hey!” she said. “I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least. Thank you.”

The TV personality’s publicist confirmed on September 1 that Gregg — who was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2018 and went into remission before his cancer returned in June — passed away at the age of 66.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” NeNe’s publicist said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time. “Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes.”

The New Normal alum married Gregg in 1997 and welcomed their son, Brentt, two years later. NeNe is also mother of son Bryson Bryant from a past relationship, while Gregg had five other children: Denton, Daryl, Damian, Dexter and Katrina.

The twosome were married for 14 years before NeNe filed for divorce in 2011. They later reconciled and tied the knot for the second time in 2013.

One week after Gregg’s death, NeNe reunited with some of her former RHOA costars, including Phaedra Parks, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille, for a celebration of life.

NeNe updated her fans on how she’s been doing since Gregg’s passing in an Instagram Story video in September, saying, “I’m pushing through.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum admitted she has “good days and bad days” as she navigates life without her longtime partner.

Around the same time, NeNe chose to update her hairstyle from dark locks to blonde. Earlier this month, she listed her Atlanta mansion for $4 million in another attempt to move forward.

“She is selling for closure and to start a new path after Gregg’s death,” a source exclusively told Us on Thursday, October 7. “Lots of good memories in the house but also some very heartbreaking moments were left. Selling the home is about moving forward with her life.”