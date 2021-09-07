NeNe Leakes Reunites With Former 'RHOA' Costars at Late Husband's Memorial

Honoring his memory. NeNe Leakes was supported by some of her former Real Housewives of Atlanta costars one week after the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes.

The Bravo alum, 53, hosted a celebration of life at her Linnethia Lounge in Atlanta on Monday, September 6, and was joined by Lisa Wu, Phaedra Parks, Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams and Eva Marcille to pay tribute to Gregg. Keke Wyatt and gospel stars Yolanda Adams, Kim Burrell and Le’Andria Johnson performed at the emotional event.

“Today we celebrate you Gregg with love, just the way you wanted it💔,” NeNe captioned an Instagram post on Monday alongside a throwback PDA photo.

In the comments, Tamar Braxton, Drew Sidora and Larsa Pippen offered their condolences. “Sending u lots of love ❤️🙏🏼,” Pippen, 47, wrote.

NeNe’s season 18 Dancing With the Stars partner, Tony Dovolani, also chimed in with a supportive message. “Great man he will be missed,” the ballroom pro, 48, commented.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, September 1, that Gregg died at age 66 following his battle with stage III colon cancer.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” NeNe’s publicist said in a statement at the time. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Gregg was initially diagnosed with cancer in June 2018. Five months later, the New Normal alum exclusively told Us that her husband’s health battle was “really tough” on their family. (The pair welcomed son Brentt in 1999 and each had children from previous relationships.)

“I mean, it’s been like a roller coaster. There are days where we have good days and Gregg has good days, then we have bad days and, you know, I feel alone, he feels alone,” NeNe said in November 2018. “Because, you know, he sleeps downstairs, I sleep upstairs, out of all the years we’ve ever been together, we’ve never done that before.”

Gregg was in remission for nearly two years before the former Glee star revealed in June that his cancer had returned. In August, NeNe shared an update on her husband’s health with patrons of her Georgia lounge who claimed she wasn’t behaving in a welcoming manner.

“My husband is transitioning to the other side,” she said at the time. “You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. … My husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say, ‘Happy birthday.'”

The couple tied the knot in 1997 and got divorced 14 years later, but remarried in 2013.

Scroll down for a closer look at how NeNe celebrated Gregg’s memory: