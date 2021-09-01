Paying their respects. NeNe Leakes’ husband, Gregg Leakes, died on Wednesday, September 1, after a battle with cancer. He was 66.

“Today the Leakes family is in deep pain with a broken heart,” a publicist for the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said in a statement to Us Weekly. “After a long battle with cancer, Gregg Leakes has passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by all of his children, very close loved ones and wife Nene Leakes. We ask that you pray for peace and strength over their family & allow them to mourn in private during this very very difficult time.”

Housewives boss Andy Cohen was the first to pay tribute to Gregg, tweeting: “I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man. I jokingly called him ‘Pastor Leakes’ but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family.”

Hours earlier, Kim Zolciak-Biermann answered a fan question via Instagram Story about her former costar, sharing her support for the reality TV personality. When a fan asked if she kept in touch with her fellow RHOA alum, Zolciak-Biermann replied, “Yes! Please say a prayer for her and her family,” alongside a broken heart emoji.

Gregg and NeNe share one son, Brentt, who previously opened up via Instagram Stories about his father’s cancer battle, days before news of his death was confirmed.

“Spend time with your loved ones every chance you get,” he wrote in an Instagram Story on August 31. “Time is so … valuable dog. I can’t express it. I’m learning the hard way watching my dad fight every day. Please go create memories with ya people.”

Earlier this year, the Glee alum revealed that Gregg’s previously diagnosed colon cancer had returned.

“If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different,” she said of her husband during an Instagram Live in June. “He’s different.”

At the time, she explained that he entered the hospital for surgery and would be home within days, but he ended up staying there for six weeks. The reality star later revealed that his health had worsened significantly.

“My husband is transitioning to the other side,” she told guests at her Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, Georgia, on Saturday, August 28. “You don’t know what we’re dealing with right now. We walked in this lounge because we had to walk in this lounge because this is our business. So, when people approach and say, ‘You’re rude because you don’t want to say happy birthday,’ my husband is at home dying. I don’t want to say, ‘Happy birthday.’”

