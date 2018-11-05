NeNe Leakes’ face — and hand gestures — tell it all! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shaded costar Kenya Moore during a Sunday, November 4, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Want to send congratulations out to Kenya Moore who had her baby,” Cohen, 50, gushed during the episode. “Very excited. It’s a girl called Brooklyn, so congratulations to Kenya.”

And though the show’s host was thrilled about the baby news, Leakes mustered up only an unenthusiastic index-finger clap and directed her slight side-eye to WWHL’s other guest, Phoebe Robinson.

It wasn’t the first time the former Glee actress, 50, appeared to not care about Moore’s new bundle of joy, whom the entrepreneur welcomed with husband Marc Daly earlier that same day.

“#BrooklynDorisDaly is here!” Moore, 47, announced in an Instagram post Sunday. “She’s so perfect and strong! Marc was incredible in the deliver room. I lost a lot of blood so I’m very weak but they both were strong for me. God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all.”

However, over on Leakes’ Instagram page, she directed her attention to their other RHOA cast member Porsha Williams, who is also pregnant, leading commenters to think her post was ill-natured.

“Send some prayers and good vibes to our Tink Tink,” Leakes’ captioned a pic showing a Williams’ arm hooked up to an IV. “@porsha4real today #goodvibesonly #babyPJisdoingfine #aunteenene #babyboom #RHOA11” (A source told Us Weekly that Williams, 37, was hospitalized for “extreme pain” from fibroid complications.)

“It’s so clear Nene hates on Kenya. Porsha never posted a picture of her being in the hospital. How pathetic. I seriously just joined this social media thing because I saw this post and I am sick to my stomach to see one woman try to bring another down so much. It’s sad,” one commenter wrote.

Added another: “They just couldn’t let Kenya have her moment huh well hopefully her delivery comes out good!”

Leakes and Moore’s bad blood has played out for years on RHOA, including a heated 2015 fight between the two during a season 7 reunion, when Moore accused Leakes of flirting with Cynthia Bailey’s husband, Peter Thomas. Leakes was also not invited to her fellow reality star’s baby shower earlier this year.

