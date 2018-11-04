There for her friend. Just hours after Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore gave birth, NeNe Leakes revealed that their pregnant costar, Porsha Williams, is in the hospital.

Leakes posted a photo of an arm with an IV on top of a hospital blanket to Instagram on Sunday, November 4. “Send some prayers and good vibes to our Tink Tink @porsha4real today,” she wrote, adding the hashtags, “#goodvibesonly #babyPJisdoingfine#aunteenene #babyboom #RHOA11”

A source told Us Weekly that the Dish Nation host, who isn’t due to give birth for two months, was “experiencing extreme pain” due to fibroid complications. The insider also confirmed that the baby is doing “fine.”

Williams, 37, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Dennis McKinley, revealed at a gender reveal party on October 27 that they are having a girl who she referred to as PJ.

Meanwhile, Moore, 47, welcomed a daughter named Brooklyn Doris Daly with husband Marc Daly earlier on Sunday.

Leakes, 50, told Us in a new interview that she was the first to learn of Williams’ pregnancy. “Porsha tells me first, you know, of everybody. And we flip out! It is so hilarious when she tells me, we start pretending like we were pushing and giving birth, and just everything. It is hilarious,” she said. “I’m super happy for Porsha. You know, I couldn’t be more happy for her. This is going to change her life, as I’ve told her many times, you know, this season. Gonna change her life, it’s gonna be very different, and she needs this in her life. She needs this kind of stability, and I think this is gonna make her a whole different person.”

She also spoke to her close relationship with the TV personality, saying, “Porsha lives right around the corner from me. I can walk to her house, we live in the same neighborhood. My relationship with Porsha is like it always has been, big sister, little sister,” she told Us. “You know, I reprimand her when I need to, you know, we are still sisters. So, we always have that relationship, where it’s always a good, nice little roller coaster.”

