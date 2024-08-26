Netflix’s ‘Tex Mex Motors’ Star Rob ‘Rabbit’ Pitts Dead at Age 45

Tex Mex Motors star Rob “Rabbit” Pitts died at age 45 after battling stomach cancer.

Pitts’ videographer confirmed the Netflix star’s death in the comments section of his Sunday, August 25, YouTube video. The clip was titled, “This Is Goodbye. (RIP 7/27/79 – 8/25/24).”

“Hey everyone, this is Jeff (Rob’s Videographer). I am with him now in Hospice. He just passed at 21:45 on 08/25/2024. I will be sure to preserve the channel. He will be missed and we will never forget him!️” Jeff wrote.

The nearly four-minute video began with Pitts addressing his fans who have been “wondering what I’ve been up to.” Pitts explained that he started “feeling ‘off’ after SEMA last year, and I was losing weight.”

“But I was getting ready to film season 2 of Tex Mex Motors for Netflix, and wanted to be camera ready, so I didn’t mind that so much,” he wrote. “During filming, I started to lose my appetite, and had more and more acid reflux-like symptoms.”

Pitts went to urgent care “a few times” where he was treated for his symptoms “but didn’t get to the root of the problem.”

“My castmate and ‘set mom,’ Jaime, finally took me to the ER thinking I had gallbladder issues,” Pitts wrote. “It was there at the end of March I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. Since then I have been getting treatments at home, and it’s been rough. More bad days than good, but hanging in there.”

Pitts insisted that his fans not “be sad” for him, noting that “life has been going my way.” He added, “I accomplished my dream of buying my own store, finishing Season 2 of Netflix, and marrying the love of my life.”

He continued, “Luckily, she doesn’t mind doing long-term things with a short-term guy.”

Pitts encouraged his followers to speak up if they experience a health scare. “You know I always have advice, and this time it’s if your body is telling you something is wrong, don’t stop until you figure it out,” he wrote. “Ask questions and get answers.”

Pitts concluded the emotional message, writing, “Thank you for listening to my stories over the years. If my stories have impacted you, I would love to hear about it. Until next time — Rabbit.”

Pitts starred in the reality series Tex Mex Motors, which was released season 1 in 2023. “Old cars from the junkyards of Mexico get rehabbed at an El Paso garage by a team of experts who love turning a wreck into a souped-up work of art,” reads Netflix’s synopsis.

Following Pitts’ death, costar Scooter Carrera paid tribute to him. “It’s with a heavy heart that I write about the passing of my cast member & friend ROB ‘RABBIT’ PITTS,” Carrera wrote via Instagram on Sunday. “Rest In Peace Brother, I’m going to really miss you!!!❤️🙏🏻💔.”