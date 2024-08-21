Nev Schulman choked back tears while sharing an emotional update on his health after breaking his neck earlier this month.

“It’s been two weeks since I broke my neck and had emergency spine surgery. And I thought I’d get on here [and] just give you all a quick little update,” Schulman, 39, shared via Instagram on Tuesday, August 20. “As you can see, I’m up and about. Finishing a little neighborhood stroll which was recommended to me by my physical therapist to keep my body moving.”

The Catfish producer filmed the clip while walking down the street wearing a neck brace. “I never had such fatigue from a 10-minute walk but I’m almost home now,” he said. “I mainly just wanted to get on here to say thank you.”

Earlier this month, Schulman was involved in an accident while riding his bike to pick up his son from school. The Dancing With the Stars alum broke his neck in two places.

“I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I’m not paralyzed. My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS,” he shared via Instagram at the time. “It’s hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again.”

On Tuesday, Schulman praised the hospital staff at Stony Brook, his friends and family for their “amazing support” that he has “felt deeply” over the past two weeks. While getting emotional, Schulman praised his fans for sticking by his side.

“And thank you so much to you guys,” he said. “The support and love I’ve been getting online has been really really incredible and meant so much to me. So thank you, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

He continued, “And if I’ve learned anything in the last two weeks, it’s to really appreciate what you have because you can lose it in a second. You can lose it in a second.”

That message echoed the gratitude that Schulman felt after his accident. Schulman said he was “glad” the accident occurred before he picked up his two-year-old son, Cy. (Schulman and his wife, Laura Perlongo, also share daughter Cleo, 7, and son Beau, 5.)

Schulman said at the time that he’s “lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family” and noted that he’s “projected to make a full recovery.”

“And I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude,” he added. “For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward.”