New Kim Kardashian Paris Robbery Suspect Arrested

Police have arrested a new suspect in Kim Kardashian’s 2016 Paris robbery case, according to French newspaper Nice Matin.

The French publication reported on Thursday, April 12, that the Office of Criminal Repression (OCR) and police officers in Nice, France, arrested the male suspect in the south of France. Nice Matin added that the suspect is meeting with an investigative judge in Paris on Friday, April 13.

Kardashian was gagged and robbed at gunpoint in the apartment that she was staying in while visiting Paris for Fashion Week on October 3, 2016. The thieves stole more than $10 million in jewelry from the now 37-year-old reality star. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2017 that several suspects were arrested in connection with the crime. Ten people were charged, including the brother of Kardashian’s Paris driver for her October 2016 trip, Michael Madar, who occasionally drove Kardashian himself.

The KKW Beauty creator opened up about the robbery on The View in June 2017.

“I think in life, things happen to you for a reason and you really do have to pay attention, and I got the message. I just learned so much and something had to change, just of how I live my life,” Kardashian said at the time. “The things that were important to me before and the things I liked to show off before are definitely not the things I like to show off no.”

News of the latest arrest in the television personality’s robbery case comes the day after her sister Khloé Kardashian welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with Tristan Thompson amid reports that the NBA star has been unfaithful to the 33-year-old new mom throughout her pregnancy. While no member of the Kardashian-Jenner family has commented on the new suspect’s arrest or Thompson’s infidelity, Kim tweeted about Khloé’s baby girl on Friday.

“@khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy!” the mother of three tweeted. “I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL.”

