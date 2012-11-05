Newlyweds Evan Rachel Wood, Jamie Bell Robbed

The honeymoon is over — figuratively — for newlyweds Evan Rachel Wood and Jamie Bell.

Days after the couple swapped vows in California (with Wood wearing a custom Carolina Herrera gown), the actors shared some not-so-happy news via Twitter Nov. 4. "Dude! Jamie and I just got robbed," the Mildred Pierce actress wrote. "Found our hotel room ransacked. We are safe and have everything we need, so all is well. Damn."

Neither Wood, 25, nor Bell, 26, have provided additional details regarding the incident.

In the days following their Oct. 30 wedding, the couple — who met in 2005 as costars in Green Day's "Wake Me Up When September Ends" music video — have gone horseback riding and contemplated seeing Disney's Wreck-It Ralph, which debuted at No. 1 in its opening weekend. "What's the word on Wreck-It Ralph?" Man on a Ledge's Bell asked his Twitter followers. "Me and the Mrs. are curious."

The couple, who dated on and off before Bell proposed in early 2012, have both used Twitter to thank fans for their marital well-wishes. "Thanks for all the congratulations! Many thanks to you wonderful people," the bride wrote. "Thank you for all the congratulations," Bell added. "I'm a very lucky man."

