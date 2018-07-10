NFL player LeSean McCoy responded to accusations of domestic violence, child abuse, animal cruelty and performance-enhancing drug use.

“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me today on social media are completely false,” the Buffalo Bills running back, 29, wrote in an Instagram statement on Tuesday, July 10. “Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

McCoy addressed the claims hours after an unidentified Instagram user shared graphic images of a woman with bruises and cuts on her face. The user alleged that McCoy assaulted the woman as well as his son and dog in addition to using “illegal steroids.”

Later on Tuesday, the Milton Police Department confirmed to Us that they responded to a home invasion in the morning and that “the preliminary investigation indicates that this residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects and not a random incident.” Authorities found one victim, an adult female, who had “been physically assaulted” by one intruder. A second adult female victim “sustained a minor injury” during the altercation.

The Buffalo Bills are aware of the accusations, according to ESPN. The NFL told Us Weekly on Tuesday, “We are reviewing the matter.”

Back in February 2016, the athlete was involved in a bar fight in Philadelphia with two off-duty police officers. ESPN reports that the officials, Darnell Jessie and Roland Butler, were “viciously attacked” and “have suffered serious and permanent injuries.” Two months later, Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams announced that McCoy would not be physically charged as law enforcement couldn’t prove he initiated the fight and McCoy may have acted in self-defense.

