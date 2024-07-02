Your account
Celebrity News

NFL Quarterback Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno’s Relationship Timeline

By
NFL Quarterback Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno s Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

In the game of love, NFL player Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno’s relationship is a total touchdown.

Away from the football field, the Denver Broncos quarterback has fallen head over heels in love with Dellanno. And while he tries to keep his romantic life out of the public eye, Wilson can’t help but gush about his biggest cheerleader in special interviews.

“She used to do some TikTok stuff for fun, but she is actually one of the top designers at this company called Morgan & Co,” Wilson shared with the Deseret News in June 2023. “They make dresses, like mother of the bride, and prom dresses. So she works in New York City and she gets to design dresses every day, which is a pretty cool gig.”

Together since 2022, Wilson and Dellanno reached a major milestone in their relationship in the summer of 2024. While enjoying the NFL off-season in Italy, the athlete got down on one knee and proposed to Dellanno.

As wedding planning begins, take a look back on this love story worth rooting for:

May 2022

Let the romance rumors begin! At the beginning of the month, Dellanno was tagged in a photo with Wilson at a New York Mets baseball game. Soon after, the fashion designer and Wilson appeared in Sophia Culpo’s Instagram Story over Memorial Day weekend. The pair appeared to be on a group vacation with friends including Culpo and her then-boyfriend, New York Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

NFL Quarterback Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno s Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

June 2022

When Wilson was preparing for his second season with the New York Jets, the NFL star stepped out to attend a Yankees baseball game with Dellanno. The pair were spotted together at the stadium sitting in the lower level. At one point during the game, the couple proved to be just like us when they participated in the stadium wave.

One year later, Wilson told Deseret News that he and Dellanno had been dating “for a year or so.”

NFL Quarterback Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno's Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

June 2023

It’s time for a family vacation! Before starting summer training camp with the Jets, Wilson was able to soak up the sun with Dellanno’s family in the Bahamas.

Not to be outdone, Dellanno also spent time with Wilson’s family over Memorial Day Weekend when she flew out to Utah. “This is totally different than where she is from in New Jersey,” Wilson told Deseret News. “She really enjoyed it. She said she likes it out here.”

NFL Quarterback Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno s Relationship Timeline
Courtesy of Nicolette Dellanno/Instagram

June 2024

In the NFL offseason, Wilson surprised his girlfriend with a romantic proposal in Italy. “To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you,” he wrote via Instagram on June 30. “You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you, Nic❤️I love you.”

Dellanno added, “Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Everyday I admire your strength and I’m so incredibly proud of you. I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together🤍I love you.”

July 2024

After Davis shared the news of his engagement with the world, his mom Lisa Wilson shared her excitement on social media. “Love this beauty with all my heart,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on July 1 with a photo of the couple. “Couldn’t have hand- picked a better partner for my son. Congrats @Nicolettedellanno and @ZachWilson.”

