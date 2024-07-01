Zach Wilson has been busy during the off-season popping the question to his girlfriend, Nicolette Dellanno.

“To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you,” Wilson, 24, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 30. “You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you, Nic ❤️I love you.”

Alongside the sweet message, the Denver Broncos quarterback shared several snaps of the pair during their vacation in Italy. In one pic, Dellanno proudly held up her left hand to display her new ring as the twosome embraced.

Dellanno penned a message to Wilson via Instagram on Sunday, alongside a series of similar images. “Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me,” she wrote. “Everyday I admire your strength and i’m so incredibly proud of you. I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together🤍I love you.”

Wilson and Dellanno were first linked two years ago, while Wilson was still playing for the New York Jets. In June 2022, the duo attended a Yankees game together and were caught on camera doing the wave.

Since then, Wilson and Dellanno have shared glimpses of their romance via social media. In May, they took a trip to Lake Powell, where they posed on a boat together. “Weekend away,” Dellanno captioned the Instagram upload, alongside a heart.

After attending Brigham Young University in Utah — where he was the starting quarterback for three years — Wilson was selected by the Jets in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“The best weekend of my life so far,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I can’t wait for what the future has in store.”

Wilson suffered a knee injury during his first season with the team and another injury during the 2022 season. He was later demoted to third-string QB.

During his third season with the Jets, Wilson was supposed to learn from veteran Aaron Rodgers. However, the former Green Bay Packers player, 40, tore his Achilles four plays into his first game with the team.

Days after Rodgers’ injury, Wilson noted that he’s “absolutely” improved thanks to the veteran’s guidance. “I feel like I’ve been trying to copy every little thing [Aaron’s] doing, from his footwork to the coaching tips he has given us,” Wilson told ESPN in September 2023. “He’s done an amazing job, more than we could ask for as quarterbacks.”

Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos in April.