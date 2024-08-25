Zach and Julie Ertz have been each other’s No. 1 cheerleader on and off the field.

The NFL star and former United States Women’s National Team player met in 2012 at a Stanford University baseball game, where Zach went to school. After taking their relationship long distance in 2013, Zach popped the question to Julie three years later — at the same stadium where they met.

“She said yes!! My best friend made this the best day of my life! #MrsErtz,” Zach shared via Instagram in February 2016, alongside a behind-the-scenes snap of the moment he got down on one knee.

The couple tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California, in March 2017. Five years later, Zach and Julie announced they were expecting their first child. Their eldest son, Madden, was born in August 2022. Two years later, Zach and Julie added two more kids to their family, sons Kace and Kyren.

Scroll down to read Zach and Julie’s love story from the beginning:

2012

Zach and Julie met while he played football at Stanford and she played soccer for Santa Clara University.

July 2013

Zach and Julie continued their relationship long distance while they both pursued their professional careers. “Just dropped off my best friend at the airport!” Julie wrote in an Instagram post at the time. Though full of tears somehow we can always find a way to smile. Philly is so lucky to have you and I can’t wait to watch you and see all your hard work pay off!”

She continued, “I love you with my whole heart and I can’t wait till your back in my arms. You are the best thing that ever happened to me and I can’t thank you enough for all you do. Your the beat to my heart, the bee to my honey but most importantly the love of my life 💕💕💕 @zachertz.”

July 2015

After Julie and the USWNT won the World Cup, Zach gushed over his wife’s accomplishments. “So proud of my baby @juliejohnston2! Such an amazing journey and now World Cup Champions!” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Great to be a part of it all! #Champs #USA.”

February 2016

The NFL star popped the question to Julie at the Klein Field at Sunken Diamond in Stanford, California, where they first met. “He took me to the first place we met and I said YES! I get to spend forever with my best friend. The best day of my life! 💍❤️,” she gushed via Instagram.

March 2017

Zach and Julie exchanged vows in March 2017. “What an amazing day celebrating our love,” she wrote via Instagram. “@zachertz my wonderful husband thank you for everything, for loving me unconditionally, for your amazing friendship and for trying to keep up with me on the dance floor. Yesterday was EPIC! #soinloveitERTZ #mrsertz #TheKnot.”

February 2018

Julie celebrated Zach and the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl win with a boomerang of the twosome tossing confetti into the air and kissing on the field. “Congrats to my best friend,” she captioned her Instagram post at the time. “I am beyond proud of you!!! #Godissogood.”

June 2018

Zach and Julie started the Ertz Family Foundation, whose mission “is to empower others by sharing faith, learning through sports & advancing education,” per the organization’s Instagram bio.

April 2022

The pair announced they were expecting their first child in April 2022. “Adding to our starting lineup… Baby Ertz! Psalms 30:11-12,” Julie captioned an Instagram upload of Zach posing with her baby bump.

August 2022

Zach and Julie welcomed son Madden in August 2022. “One week already with our sweet boy!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “Madden Matthew Ertz you are so loved. Beyond grateful to be your mommy. @zachertz and I can’t even put into words how blessed we are to be your parents. 🥹👶🏼💙Hallelujah 🙏🏼.”

July 2023

Prior to competing in the World Cup, Julie and her USWNT teammates read emotional letters from their friends and family members. In a clip shared via YouTube, Julie received a message from Zach.

“Julie, here we go, World Cup number 3,” Julie read aloud. “Less than a year ago, you gave birth to the biggest blessing in our lives, Madden, and watching you become a mom has been one of the most amazing things I’ve ever experienced in our time together. We love you so much and cannot wait to support you on this journey for a fifth star.”

After the team lost one month later, Julie announced her retirement.

August 2024

Zach and Julie welcomed twin sons in August 2024. “Welcome to the world Kace and Kyren! The Ertz boys #Twinning,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram post, alongside a black-and-white photo of the newborns.