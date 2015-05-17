Even Buffy can't get Nicholas Brendon out of this jam. The troubled actor was arrested for the third time this year in Myrtle Beach on Saturday, May 16.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star, 44, was charged with public intoxication. Brendon was first put behind bars in October 2014 for injury to property days after tying the knot with his then-girlfriend Moonda Tee in Las Vegas.

Later that month Brendon released a statement on Facebook, saying, "I intend to seek appropriate treatment and therapy for my medical ailments as well as my emotional demons."

Months later he split from Tee and was arrested yet again in February for trashing his hotel room in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. and refusing to pay his bill. Just a month after that, Brendon was arrested for destroying his hotel room after appearing to be intoxicated.

Following the most recent incident, the actor tweeted, "We are not releasing any comments or statements regarding today's events. Thank you."

On Sunday, May 17, he tweeted a photo of himself by the beach, writing, "Twatters I love you all. Healing waters of Myrtle Beach. We are all human."

Twatters I love you all. Healing waters of Myrtle Beach. We are all human. pic.twitter.com/N4DyrF4CO5 — Nicholas Brendon (@NicholasBrendon) May 17, 2015

