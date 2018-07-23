Nicholas ‘Duffy’ Fudge Dead: ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies at 28

Wicked Tuna star Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge has died, the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home in Hampton, New Hampshire, confirms to Us Weekly. He was 28.

According to his obituary, Fudge died “unexpectedly” on Thursday, July 19.

“His passions were fishing and the outdoors. As a child, Nick began tuna fishing with his father and grandfather. After becoming one of the top sport fishermen in the country, he earned a place on the National Geographic reality show Wicked Tuna for multiple seasons,” Fudge’s obituary reads. “Nick also treasured the environment and he took seriously his responsibility to protect it.”

Wicked Tuna debuted on the National Geographic Channel in April 2012 and is currently airing its seventh season. The show’s official Twitter account released a statement after news of Fudge’s death broke.

“.@NatGeoChannel and @Pilgrim_Studios were saddened to learn that Wicked Tuna cast member Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge passed away this week,” the Sunday, July 22, tweet reads. “Duffy was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel. We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss.”

The network also paid tribute to the former reality TV star during Sunday night’s episode of Wicked Tuna.

“As a memorial for Duffy, we will be having a moment of silence on our Twitter during tonight’s episode,” a second tweet reads. “Rest In Peace.”

Fudge is survived by his parents, Ronald and Judy, and his younger brother, Cody. His family is asking for donations to the Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge Memorial Fund, which raises money for environment preservation, in lieu of flowers.

