Nicholas Galitzine Shot 4 Sex Scenes in 1 Day on ‘Mary and George’

Nicholas Galitzine kept busy on the set of Mary & George.

“There was one day where we did about four sex scenes in one day,” Galitzine, 29, told Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday, April 3. “I was going from room to room meeting strangers and saying, ‘Hi, I am Nick, nice to meet you. OK, this is the position we’re going to be in.’”

Starz’s historical drama series, Mary & George, follows the real-life story of Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore), who urged her son George Villiers (Galitzine) to become lovers with King James I of England (Tony Curran) in order to gain power. The seven-episode series, which premieres on Friday, April 5, is based on the book The King’s Assassin by Benjamin Woolley.

“You vicariously live through this man’s sense of power,” Galitzine said. “It’s an incredibly empowering feeling. We had such a wonderful intimacy coordinator, and for the day players who came in for these singular scenes, I hope I made them feel comfortable. But I’m so proud of all that work that we did together.”

During the series’ London premiere, Galitzine brought his parents as his plus ones — leading him to watch his own sex scenes with them by his side.

“I was kind of in hysterics because there is nothing more uncomfortable than watching your son bed a number of characters even within the first few episodes,” Galitzine said on the Wednesday episode of the “Just for Variety” podcast.

Galitzine noted that the sex scenes are “really integral to the plot and not just salacious.”

Along with Mary & George, Galitzine is starring in his and Anne Hathaway’s The Idea of You, which drops on May 2 via Amazon Prime. The film centers around 40-year-old Solène (Hathaway) who meets 24-year-old boy band member Hayes (Galitzine) and the pair spark an unexpected relationship.

During a March interview, Galitzine discussed showcasing the pair’s May-December romance. “The notion that this movie promotes female pleasure as this sort of protagonist I think is really interesting and unique, and obviously displays an age-gap love that we don’t usually see on screen between a younger man and an older woman,” he told Hits Radio at the time. “It was very exciting in that way, as well.”

While it was speculated that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde inspired the movie, Hathaway, 41, shut down the rumors during a May interview with Extra, telling the outlet, “No, just no.” (The pair, who were linked from January 2021 to November 2022, had a 10-year age gap.)