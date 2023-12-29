Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell s Relationship Timeline

Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell have welcomed three children, son Golden “Sagon” Cannon, daughter Powerful Queen Cannon and son Rise Messiah Cannon, as they’ve weathered many ups and downs over the years.

The parents raised eyebrows when Bell seemingly snubbed Cannon while sharing photos from her Christmas photo shoot via Instagram in December 2023. The glamorous snapshots only featured Bell, who was wearing a gold gown, with her three little ones.

However, less than two weeks later, Cannon was a key part of Powerful’s 2nd birthday. The proud dad could be seen smiling in all the photos and video footage while wearing a bright pink suit, which perfectly fit the Barbie theme of the party.

Cannon — who has 12 kids with six different women — had previously called Bell “the rock and foundation of [his] Fatherhood journey” via Instagram in September 2022.

“She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general,” he wrote shortly after Rise’s birth that month. “She didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones!”

Keep reading to see Cannon and Bell’s relationship timeline:

2015: Cannon and Bell Cross Paths

Cannon met the former Miss Guam one year after his divorce from Mariah Carey, with whom he shares twins Monroe and Moroccan.

2017: Cannon and Bell Welcome Baby No. 1

After dating on and off for a couple of years, Bell gave birth to her first child and Cannon’s third, Golden, on February 21.

“Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning!” Cannon wrote to announce his son’s birth via Instagram. “No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness.”

Following Golden’s birth, Cannon and Bell split.

2020: Cannon and Bell Are Back On — and Expecting Baby No. 2

The couple was seen holding hands while celebrating Cannon’s 33rd birthday in November. Their daughter, Powerful, was born one month later on December 23, 2020.

“All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth,” Bell wrote via Instagram to announce Powerful’s arrival at the time. “It was nothing but POWERFUL. Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD.”

2021: The Couple Is Seemingly Off

Cannon and Bell appeared to have called it quits for a period of time after Powerful’s birth. Cannon went on to welcome five children with four different women: twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa in June 2021; son Zen, who died in December 2021 when he was 5 months old after battling brain cancer, with Alyssa Scott; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi in July 2022; and daughter Onyx Ice with LaNisha Cole in September 2022.

2022: Cannon and Bell Welcome Baby No. 3

In September 2022, Bell gave birth to her third child with Cannon, son Rise, which the Masked Singer host called a “blessing.”

“As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps,” Cannon wrote via Instagram. “He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable.”

In 2022, Cannon also welcomed daughter Halo Marie with Scott on November 3 and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with De La Rosa on November 11.

2023: Coparenting Duties

Cannon and Bell reunited to host Powerful’s birthday in December.

“When you were born you shifted everything and you were inside my tummy through some of the most intense moments of my heart,” Bell wrote in a sweet message to her little girl via Instagram. “You already know more than I did at your sweet age and I pray you will forever learn far ahead of me. I’ll go before you and take all the lessons to give you your blessings.”