Nick Gordon, the late Bobbi Kristina Brown‘s former boyfriend, was arrested for domestic violence in Florida on Saturday, March 10, The Blast is reporting.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s website states that Gordon, 29, was charged with battery and given a bond of $500. He is due to appear in court on April 6.

According to the arrest report obtained by Us Weekly, Gordon’s girlfriend, Laura Leal, had a visible injury that included a swollen bottom lip with dried blood. The woman told police that she picked up Gordon from a bar in Sanford and while she was driving he “struck her in the right side of her cheek several times,” and also pulled her hair and told her that “he should make her wreck the vehicle.” The pair continued to argue when they returned to his home.

Gordon told police, “I didn’t hit her. She attacked me and ripped my shirt. She also threw a bottle at me. I just want her to leave my house.” Leal subsequently refused to press charges against Gordon and refused to complete or sign any domestic violence paperwork.

This is not Gordon’s arrest for domestic violence. In June 2017, he was taken into police custody after Leal called authorities to say that she had been battered and that he wouldn’t let her leave the residence. He was charged with domestic violence and false imprisonment but his lawyer told Us Weekly in December that all of the charges were later dismissed and the couple were living together after Gordon moved out of his mom’s house. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the case was closed after Gordon completed an anger management class.

As previously reported, a judge found Gordon “legally responsible” for Bobbi Kristina’s death in a $50 million civil lawsuit filed by her conservator. The suit alleged that the daughter of the late Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown “died due to a violent altercation with [Gordon] after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, after he injected her with a toxic mixture.”

Gordon, who was ordered to pay more than $36 million, has denied these claims and any involvement in her death. He has yet to be charged criminally.

Bobbi Kristina died in July 2015 at the age of 22, six months after being placed in a medically induced coma after being found unresponsive in a bathtub of her Atlanta home.

