Setting the record straight! Nick Viall appeared to shut down rumors that he and Corinne Olympios reunited after the latter shared an intimate photo of the former couple on social media.

Olympios, 25, who competed for Viall’s affection on season 21 of The Bachelor, sent fans into a frenzy when she posted a photo of herself and the Wisconsin native, 37, embracing on Monday, February 5. The Miami-based business woman’s followers took to the comments to speculate that she and Viall may have reignited their romance. “Plot twist,” one Bachelor Nation devotee wrote. Added another, “Corinne are you and Nick a couple now? Best news all day and notably perfect for February.”

The former bearer of red roses caught wind of the rumors and cleared up all confusion later on Monday. “This pic reminds me of your hometown date … oh wait … because it was,” The Bachelorette alum commented on the post, confirming that the pic was in fact a throwback from their last date before he sent Olympios packing.

A post shared by Corinne Olympios (@colympios) on Feb 5, 2018 at 10:08am PST

Although the Riot Girls designer and the budding actor have not rekindled their relationship, Olympios has said in the past that she’s open to a reunion. “If I saw him getting back to he way he was when I first stepped out of the limo, I would seriously consider giving him a second chance,” the model told Entertainment Tonight last October, three months after Viall split from his season’s winner, Vanessa Grimaldi. “I would meet up with him, have coffee, talk to him and see how he is. He just broke up with his fiancée. It can’t be easy.”

Olympios has also shared her belief that Viall and Grimaldi, 30, “were not compatible” and their relationship wouldn’t last. “Nothing against them. I think they’re both great people, they’re just very different,” The Bachelor star told Us Weekly last September. “And not in the way that opposites attract, but in the way that opposites should just really stay far away from each other.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!