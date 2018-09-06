Just because Nick Viall didn’t find everlasting love on The Bachelor, doesn’t mean he can’t lend some advice to the show’s new leading man, Colton Underwood.

“Obviously the cameras are there, obviously it’s a TV show, but you really have to be in the moment,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 37, told Us Weekly at Refinery29’s 4th Annual 29Rooms event in Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday, September 5. “Be present and not think about the show aspect of it and do what you think is best for yourself and not what you think Bachelor nation might want you to do.”

As for what Viall thinks of the former NFL player being named season 23’s Bachelor, the Wisconsin native told Us that “he’s great!” The pair crossed paths earlier this week on Good Morning America. “I’ve been lucky enough to meet Colton. I think he’s a really sincere, nice guy from what I’ve met and what I know so I’m fine with it,” he added.

Andi Dorfman, meanwhile, thinks Underwood is “like a Sean 2.0 in a good way.”

“He’s got that all American [vibe],” she told Us at the Wednesday event.

The 31-year-old Single State of Mind author ended her relationship with Viall during the finale of her season of The Bachelorette in 2014. The pair, however, are still on good terms. “I saw him at a wedding this summer. Yeah, we’ll like talk here and there, every once in a while,” Dorfman told Us in January. “You know, like check in with each other. But that’s about it. No [hard feelings].”

Underwood was named The Bachelor earlier this week, one day after his breakup with ex Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise aired, leading them both to leave the show.

With reporting by Alexandra Strausman

