Nearly four years after their breakup, Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels can’t seem to squash their differences. The “Barbie Dreams” rapper and her ex-boyfriend exchanged a series of blistering insults on Twitter on Tuesday, August 14.

The drama began when Minaj, 35, claimed to Hot 97 host Funkmaster Flex on Tuesday morning that Samuels, 37, stole her credit card to pay for prostitutes during their 12-year relationship, which ended in late 2014 and inspired several songs on her album The Pinkprint. She also shut down rumors that Samuels used to ghostwrite her lyrics.

Samuels immediately took to Twitter to respond to the Grammy nominee’s accusations. “Let all that ish go. And now I stole your card? The 1 you gave me [the] pin for and had me doing ish with?” he tweeted.

You hold on to everything. your problem with Dj self is because me and him are so cool and nothing else. You have a problem with mona Scott because she put me on the show. let all that ish go. And now I stole your card? The 1 you gave me he pin for and had me doing ish with? — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

“I didn’t use your card for prostitutes,” he continued. “We both didn’t trust each other. You did s–t I did s–t. You said you were messing with Meek [Mill] a few years b4 y’all got together and I’m not mad about that.”

Samuels then accused Minaj of sending him to the hospital one night. “You cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn’t take you to jail,” he claimed. “When things like that start happening more Than once it’s time to dip.”

Remember the night you cut me and i almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher and I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn't take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it's time to dip. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

The “Chun-Li” MC responded soon after and doubled down on her allegations. “U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with ‘free money’ that I didn’t know about,” she tweeted. “On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go [with] me to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY.”

U stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with “free money” that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left ! On Jesus u came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w|me to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

Samuels rebutted that he did not beg Minaj because she was already in a “full blown relationship” with Mill, 31, at that point. “I knew it was a wrap,” he replied. “I still have the email when you hit me saying let’s spend Christmas together and work things out so please stop.”

How was I begging to go to Europe with you and you were in a full blown relationship towards the end of ours? I knew it a wrap. I still have the email when you hit me saying let's spend Christmas together and work things out so please stop. — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

The beef between the rappers got even uglier when Minaj claimed she paid $10,000 for Samuels to undergo hair surgery. “I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!!” she tweeted.

“Tyga s–t ain’t fall back out!!!! Y’all went to the same doctor!!!!” she continued. “Yours fell out cuz GOD DONT LIKE UGLY!!!!!!”

I should’ve never paid for that gyatDamn hairline!!!! It fell back out cuz God don’t like ugly!!!! You used me but God had other plans!!!!! — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) August 14, 2018

Samuels clarified that he and Tyga, 28, “didn’t go to the same” doctor, but they did have their procedures done on the same day. “You need to finish your zen,” he added. “And don’t talk about vh1 checks cuz the way you’re acting it’s like your [sic] auditioning to be on [Love & Hip Hop Hollywood].”

1st off Me and tyga didn’t go to the same dr. We did it the same day. Diff doctors . Listen I don’t know if this has to do with 1st week sales but you need to finish your zen. And don’t talk about vh1 checks cuz the way you’re acting it’s like your auditioning to be on LHH — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) August 14, 2018

Minaj signed off by telling her 20.2 million Twitter followers that she will share more about her relationship with Samuels on the next episode of her new Beats 1 show, Queen Radio, on Thursday, August 16.

