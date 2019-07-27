



Defending her man! Nicki Minaj does not take criticism of her boyfriend, Kenneth ‘Zoo’ Petty, lightly.

A Relationship Timeline of Nicki Minaj and Kenneth 'Zoo' Petty

“When a person is with a n—a that loved them before they had a dime in their pocket?” the rapper, 36, asked on her Queen Radio show on Friday, July 26, referring to the fact that she met her significant other, 41, when she was a teenager in Queens.

She continued: “How do you not understand that? How do you not understand happiness vs clout? How f–king dare you talk about lowering standards.”

The “Starships” singer explained that she is happy Petty is not famous in his own right, and she’s romantically satisfied in the relationship. “It’s the truth, money cannot buy me happiness and good sex,” she said.

Unlikely Celebrity Couples

The Grammy winner’s clap back comes one day after she released cryptic lyrics from her collaboration with Chance the Rapper on “Zanies and Fools.”

The song from her new album, The Big Day, implies that she may already be engaged to Petty and pregnant with his baby.

“He the Clyde to my Bonnie, ’bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy,” Minaj raps. “Ooh, I remember when I cried like, ‘Why me?’ / Now I wouldn’t exchange my life for Armani.”

Nicki Minaj's Complete Dating History

In June, Minaj told fans that she and Petty obtained a marriage license. “We did get our marriage license,” she revealed on Queen Radio show at the time. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

Minaj and Petty have received widespread criticism for their relationship since they went public in December 2018. Petty is a registered sex offender in New York state after the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. He was also convicted of manslaughter in 2002 and served seven years in prison.

A source told Us Weekly in December that the singer was “head over heels” for her beau. “She fell hard and fast. She hasn’t smiled this much in a long time,” the insider said at the time.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!