



A telling track? Fans are wondering if Nicki Minaj’s lyrics in her new collaboration with Chance the Rapper, “Zanies and Fools,” might hold some clues about her relationship status with boyfriend Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

The song, released on the Grammy winner’s new album, The Big Day, on Friday, July 26, features lyrics that imply that the “Starships” singer, 36, may be engaged to Petty and pregnant with his baby.

“He the Clyde to my Bonnie, ’bout to walk down the aisle and be a mommy,” Minaj raps on the tune. “Ooh, I remember when I cried like, ‘Why me?’ / Now I wouldn’t exchange my life for Armani.”

The song left fans scratching their heads, with comments such as, “Omg is nicki minaj really pregnant?” and “Lol so nicki minaj pregnant lmao wtf.”

Wrote another: “Idk if Nicki Minaj has already said she’s pregnant but she just said it on #TheBigDay.”

Rumors that Minaj is expecting have been swirling for some time now, particularly after the musician pointed out that there was no alcohol in her [drink while sipping on “lobersterita” during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June.

“For the record; that was iced tea in that lobsterita glass,” she tweeted. “No alcohol was consumed in the making of our dinner date.”

Earlier that month, Minaj told fans that she and Petty, 41, had taken steps to become husband and wife. “We did get our marriage license,” she told listeners of her Queen Radio show on Apple Beats 1. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there, I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

Minaj, who has referred to Petty as her “husband,” told fans that she was not pregnant, but saw having a child with her man as an “end goal.”

A source told Us in December that the “Bang Bang” songstress was happy in her relationship. “Nicki is absolutely head over heels in love with Kenny,” the source revealed at the time. “She fell hard and fast. She hasn’t smiled this much in a long time.”

The insider also shared that Minaj had babies on the brain: “Nicki has always wanted to become a mother, and that’s something she and Kenny have discussed. She really believes that he has changed since his troublesome days, but some of her friends are still a bit wary.”

The concerns from Minaj’s loved ones stem from Petty’s past. He is a registered sex offender in New York state since 1995 after being convicted for the attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. Petty was also convicted of manslaughter in 2002 and served seven years in prison.

The couple, who dated as teens, reconnected in November 2018.

Minaj defended Petty in a tweet to fans in December: “He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship,” she told a fan on December 10. “But go awf, Internet. y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

Us has reached out to Minaj’s rep for comment.

