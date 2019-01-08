Nicki Minaj isn’t ready to let her breakup with Meek Mill go. The rapper took aim at Mill during a recent concert in Australia, even threatening to spill secrets about him.

A video that surfaced on Twitter on January 5, shows Minaj, 36, stopping the music while performing her song “Barbie Dreams” after the lyrics, “Meek still be in my DMs, I be havin’ to duck him / ‘I used to pray for times like this’ face-ass when I f–k him.”

The New York native went on to add, “I mean, I could tell you secrets but I won’t / Cause being a bitter b–h is what I don’t.”

Mill, 31, seemingly got wind of his ex’s comments and took to Twitter with his own thoughts. “Why you be sooo mad at me and not the people that came right at ya neck! I’m cool I’m doing good lol something is wrong here,” he began a series of tweets on January 5.

“Leave me alone you know I get a lil too out of control with the truth!” Mill added before concluding with, “Keep it classy.”

The banter comes almost two years after the former couple — who began dating in February 2015 — split. Minaj briefly opened up about their breakup in January 2017.

“To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon,” Minaj tweeted at the time. “Have a blessed New Year. Love u.”

Minaj has since moved on with longtime pal Kenneth Petty. She went Instagram official with Petty in December and he has since made headlines for being a registered sex offender. Petty was convicted of attempted rape in April 1995 for an incident regarding a 16-year-old girl that prior September. He was also 16 at the time. He also served jail time after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

When asked about his feelings regarding Minaj and Petty during a Twitter Q&A last month, Mill revealed that he can no longer access his former fling’s social media. “I don’t feel nothing … and I don’t know that man to judge him,” he responded. “I went to check him out on her page and found out I was blocked.”

