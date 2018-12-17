Meek Mill can’t peep on Nicki Minaj’s Instagram: The 31-year-old tried to check up on Minaj’s new relationship only to realize the 36-year-old blocked him!

During an “#AskMEEK” fan Q&A on Sunday, December 16, a Twitter user solicited the rapper’s opinion about Minaj’s “new dude,” referring to Kenneth Petty, a registered sex offender.

“I don’t feel nothing … and I don’t know that man to judge him,” Mill responded. “I went to check him out on her page and found out I was blocked 🥴🥴🥴”

Mill and Minaj started dating in February 2015, and by that December, the “Barbie Dreams” rapper seemed smitten with him. “We are really, really enjoying each other’s company,” she told Billboard at the time.

It was over a little more than a year later. Minaj confirmed the couple’s breakup in January 2017, tweeting, “I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys real soon.”

Fast-forwarding to this December, Minaj sparked controversy when she went Instagram-official with Petty, 40, and disabled comments when fans cited his criminal history. Petty was convicted in April 1995 of attempted rape in the first degree over an incident with a 16-year-old girl when he was also 16 that occurred the prior September, according to New York Division of Criminal Justice Services records. He was sentenced to 18 to 54 months in state prison for that crime, and more recently, he served time after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.

A source told Us Weekly last week the pair first became an item while she was growing up in Queens. “Nicki and Kenneth dated when she was a teenager, before she was famous,” the source revealed. “They linked up when she handed out turkeys for Thanksgiving in her hometown.”

For her part, the 10-time Grammy nominee defended her new flame in an Instagram comment on December 10. “He was 15, she was 16… in a relationship,” she wrote. “But go awf, Internet. y’all can’t run my life. Y’all can’t even run y’all own life. Thank you boo.”

