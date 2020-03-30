Nico Santos announced in a heartbreaking Instagram post that his stepfather, Sonny, died from the novel coronavirus and his mother, Tita, is still battling the disease.

“This is my stepdad Sonny and my mom Tita,” the Superstore star, 40, wrote on Sunday, March 29, alongside a photo of the couple. “My Tito Sonny passed away yesterday after losing his battle with COVID-19. He was a kind, caring man. Friendly to a fault. He always greeted strangers walking past him with a chipper ‘Good Morning!’ and a big smile. He had a great laugh that filled the room with joy.”

Santos explained that while his mom “is also fighting COVID-19,” she has “not required hospitalization” so far.

“The loss of my stepfather is devastating but what has gutted me is that this pandemic has kept my family apart. We were unable to be with him during his last days,” he continued. “I can’t hold my mother as she mourns her husband. I can’t hug my brother as he contemplates a world without his father. I can’t wipe away the tears from my nephews’ eyes as they wonder why their Lolo Sonny isn’t here anymore.”

The Crazy Rich Asians star ended his post by thanking fans who have “offered up prayers, love and assistance” to his family during this difficult time in their lives.

“Please continue to pray and send healing energy to my mom,” he wrote. “I hope all of you are staying safe and healthy. Rest In Peace Tito Sonny. I love you.”

The news came one week after Santos took to Twitter to ask his followers to send “prayers, positive thoughts and energy” his way. “My family could use it,” he tweeted on March 22.

The U.S. currently has the most confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the world, with more than 152,000. At least 2,800 Americans have died from the virus, while over 5,200 have recovered. There have also been major outbreaks in Italy, Spain, China, Germany, France and Iran.

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that he extended the social distancing guidelines to April 30.

