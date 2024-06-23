Nicola Peltz-Beckham is devastated over the death of her chihuahua, Nala, who died after a grooming appointment earlier this month — and the actress intends to figure out what happened.

“My heart has been shattered these last few months,” Peltz-Beckham, 29, wrote in a statement via her Instagram Story on Saturday, June 22. “This last month in particular has been one of the most painful I’ve ever gone through. From my Naunni’s passing to my angel Nala’s shocking and sudden death — going into the dog groomers healthy and coming out in distress and passing a few hours after — our entire family is devastated.”

Peltz-Beckham’s statement was reposted by mother-in-law Victoria Beckham via her Instagram Story. The former Spice Girl added the caption, “Thinking about you at this difficult time, we love you.” Peltz-Beckham married Victoria’s son, Brooklyn Beckham, in 2022.

Peltz-Beckham said she received a large response from people who had“similar horrifying experiences with their animals and groomers,” adding that the stories shared via her DMs and comment sections have “shocked me to my core.”

Related: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's Relationship Timeline Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham’s romance has been full of sparks from the moment it started. The pair, who began dating in October 2019, got serious fast, making their relationship Instagram official in January 2020 and getting engaged less than a year into their romance. They tied the knot in April 2022. Brooklyn’s famous parents, […]

“Never in my wildest nightmares could I have imagined other families experiencing the same pain and horror,” Peltz-Beckham continued.

“As most of you know, one of my life’s missions has always been advocating for the safety and well-being of dogs and animals,” she said. “I will advocate to help make sure this never happens to another family, because the pain is unbearable.”

Peltz-Beckham went on to say that she is “relentlessly investigating the situation” to find out “exactly what happened in that groomer’s van,” adding that she was “doing everything [she] can to uncover the truth.”

“If her death was not due to foul play, then why isn’t the groomer cooperating with our investigation — they currently are not,” Peltz-Beckham shared. “Nala was the most amazing, energetic and happy puppy, and deserves better than this heartbreaking ending.”

Related: David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's Family Album With Kids: Pics David Beckham and Victoria Beckham tied the knot in 1999, started growing their family that same year and have been documenting their parenting journey ever since. After their eldest son Brooklyn’s birth, the couple went on to welcome sons Romeo and Cruz and daughter Harper. They are both “really hands-on” when it comes to parenting, […]

Peltz-Beckham and Brooklyn, 25, announced Nala’s death via Instagram on June 16, sharing that the dog died “unexpectedly” after she was picked up from the groomer’s.

“Dear Nala, we miss you so much,” Brooklyn captioned his post, which included a snap of him and Nala cuddling. “You were unexpectedly taken from way us too soon and hope others don’t experience a loss after something as simple as a grooming.”

He continued, “You were the cutest little baby girl and we will always think of you. We know you are looking and barking down on us x 💔We love you so much and miss you beyond.”