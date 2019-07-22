All in good fun! Nicole Kidman laughed off the lyric in her husband Keith Urban’s song “Gemini” about her being a “maniac in the bed.”

“I don’t censor his art, if I can be a muse for it,” the Big Little Lies star, 52, admitted on The Kyle & Jackie O Show’s “Breakfast With the Stars” podcast on Sunday, July 21. “It is embarrassing, but at the same time, it’s better than saying, ‘God, I’m so bored. Make an effort, Nicole!’”

Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands then asked Kidman about another lyric from the same song off Urban’s 2018 album, Graffiti U, about her waking him up “to make love in the middle of the night.”

“What?! You’re making that up, Kyle. Shut up!” she responded with a laugh. “I’m not answering that. That’s outrageous!”

The country singer, 51, previously admitted that he wrote “Gemini” with the Oscar winner in mind. “She loves it,” he told the British newspaper i in March. “It’s a fun song. My cowriter Julia Michaels asked me to describe Nicole and that’s what came out.”

Kidman and Urban tied the knot in Sydney in June 2006, five years after she finalized her divorce from her first husband, Tom Cruise. The actress has four children: Isabella, 26, and Connor, 24, with the Top Gun actor, 57, and daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, 8, with Urban.

The Moulin Rouge! star and the four-time Grammy winner commemorated their 13th wedding anniversary in June with a pair of sweet Instagram tributes. She shared a photo of him kissing her forehead alongside the caption, “Love … Happy Anniversary Baby.” Urban, meanwhile, wrote, “Thirteen years of magic , music, romance, wild adventures , and the ongoing discovery of pure love. Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx.”

