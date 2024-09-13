Nicole Kidman and her sister Antonia have thanked fans for their support following the death of their mother, Janelle.

The Big Little Lies actress left the Venice International Film Festival early on Saturday, September 7, to return home to Australia after learning of Janelle’s death at age 84.

Taking to social media on Thursday, September 12, the sisters shared throwback images of their family via an Instagram post.

“My sister and I along with our family want to thank you for the outpouring of love and kindness we have felt this week,” Nicole, 57, wrote in a joint post with her sister, Antonia, 54. “Every message we have received from those who loved and admired our Mother has meant more to us than we will ever be able to express. Thank you from our whole family for respecting our privacy as we take care of each other ❤️”

Nicole’s ex, Lenny Kravitz, was among the people who commented on the touching post.

“My deepest condolences to you and the family. I am blessed to have been in her presence. Rest in power,” Kravitz, 60, wrote.

Nicole confirmed Janelle’s death in a statement read by Babygirl director Halina Reijn during a Venice International Film Festival panel, where Kidman had won the best actress prize at the film festival for her role in the film.

“Today I arrived in Venice to find out shortly after, that my beautiful, brave mother Janelle Ann Kidman has just passed,” Reijn, 38, read on Kidman’s behalf. “I am in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her, she shaped me, she guided me and she made me.” The statement continued, “I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina, the collision of life and art is heart-breaking, and my heart is broken.”

A cause of death for Janelle has not been confirmed, with a rep for the Oscar winner telling Us Weekly that she was “heartbroken” by the news.

“The family is heartbroken and asks for privacy at this time,” Nicole’s spokesperson told Us in a statement.

Nicole and Antonia’s father, Antony, died in 2014 at the age of 75.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2021, Nicole explained how important family is to her. (Nicole is married to Keith Urban, with whom she shares daughters, Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith, 13. She also shares son Connor, 29, and daughter Isabella, 31, with ex-husband, Tom Cruise.)

“I’m deeply embedded in a family, in a very deep marriage. I’m parenting children. I’m a daughter. Those are the primary things,” she told the outlet. “And yes, I have other things that circulate. But at my base are relationships that are very, to use your word, ‘real’.”

In an interview with Sydney Morning Herald in 2020, Nicole detailed the significant role Janelle played in supporting her career.

“She’s given me the fire to pursue the career I have because I’ve always wanted to please her,” Kidman noted. “But she also carved her own path and wanted her daughters to have the same opportunity to carve their own paths.”