Modern family! Nicole Kidman‘s relationship with Zoë Kravitz has evolved from getting engaged to her father, Lenny Kravitz, to Big Little Lies costars and now … sisters.

“I feel protective, like a big sister, toward her. She is carving her own path with confidence and grace,” the 52-year-old actress told Elle in an interview published on Wednesday, January 8. “She’s having a big moment now, but it’s only going to get bigger. She’s a triple threat because she can dance, sing and act. She is deeply feminine, and she always smells so good!”

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2003 that Kidman and Lenny, 55, were planning to wed but kept their engagement a secret. “There is some truth to it,” a source close to the “Fly Away” singer said at the time. Kidman confirmed the speculation 14 years later in an interview with The Edit in 2017.

“Well, I knew Zoë because I was engaged to her father,” Kidman explained her relationship with her Big Little Lies costar. “It’s all in the family! I love Lenny; he’s a great guy.”

Lenny shares Zoë, 31, with his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet. The High Fidelity star told Elle that she struggled through a rough period at age 11 after she moved from living with her mother in Topanga Canyon, California, to Miami to live with her father. “I didn’t like my new school. I didn’t feel like I fit in anywhere, and I was surrounded by an enormous amount of beauty and posturing,” Zoë recalled. “I was a chunky, perfectly normal-looking 15-year-old, but I had this remarkably beautiful skinny mother and a father who was dating a supermodel, and I felt short and ungainly.”

During that time, Lenny and Kidman began dating and were secretly engaged. “I was a grumpy teenager with her,” Zoë said. She told The Edit in 2017 that Kidman made an effort to connect with her. “I hadn’t seen her in a long time before Big Little Lies, but there was a point where we were all kind of living together,” the Lolawolf vocalist revealed at the time. “I was about 13, and she would take me to see movies; she was so nice to me.”

Zoë appeared to take a page out of her father’s book when she also kept her own engagement to Karl Glusman a secret. She told Rolling Stone in October 2018 that Glusman, 32, proposed to her eight months earlier. Us broke the news that the couple legally wed in May before having an intimate ceremony at Lenny’s home in Paris in June. Zoë’s Big Little Lies costars Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Kidman were in attendance.

The Batman star told Elle that she’s loving married life because she and Glusman are more dedicated to each other. “The best part of being married is being able to have the odd fight and knowing neither of us is going to walk out the door,” she said. “The commitment feels safe.”