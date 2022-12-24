An open book! Nicole Scherzinger dished on her favorite celebs, her on-point Britney Spears impression and all things pop culture exclusively to Us Weekly.

The “Buttons” artist has unleashed her inner Britney multiple times, most recently performing “Oops! … I Did It Again” in the style of Spears while on the Jennifer Hudson Show in November.

“It feels like Britney Spears just sat next to me,” Hudson gushed.

The “Toxic” artist is far from the only star Scherzinger is a fan of, recalling an experience with Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown that left her starstruck.

Keep scrolling to find out more about Scherzinger, including her favorite dish, the best advice she’s ever been given, her ultimate honeymoon destination and more.

1. My celebrity crush growing up was Jonathan Knight from New Kids on the Block.

2. My favorite thing to cook is my family’s Asian dish, “Oyster Chicken.”

3. People say I do an uncanny Britney Spears impression.

4. My first car was a used gray 1985 Honda Accord with automatic windows and a sunroof. Back then I thought,“It doesn’t get any better!”

5. The female singer I looked up to the most growing up was Whitney Houston.

6. One time, Whitney and Bobby Brown showed up to a Pussycat Dolls gig. Bobby tried to talk to me, and Whitney yelled at him. I said, “Oh my gosh, I love you so much,Whitney.” I’ll never forget it.

7. When I was first getting into the industry, my mother told me, “Don’t compromise yourself.” It’s the best advice I’ve received.

8. I love pizza, pasta and Mexican food.

9. My latest obsession is the Hot Tools Quiet Air Power Dryer.It comes with a variety of attachments and settings, so I can pick and choose my style. Right now, I’m all about the ’90s and [the] Jennifer Aniston blowout.

10. One of my favorite items in my wardrobe is a black flat-brim Christian Dior hat.

11. I’ve seen Prince live in concert everywhere.

12. I love singing any style, but what matters is when I get to emote, whether that’s gospel, spiritual, classical, etc.

13. You can always find me at a Sunday roast when I’m in England. I’m obsessed!

14. My favorite movie is Girls Just Want to Have Fun.

15. My favorite room is my den because I can sink into my cloud couches.

16. People [often tell me],“Oh my gosh, you can really sing!”

17. My favorite contestant on The Masked Singer was T-Pain. He will always be special because he was our first winner, and no one could guess him. He made me cry dressed as “Monster.”

18. My alternate profession would be working with people with special needs. I really enjoy it — it feeds my soul and spirit.

19. One of my favorite Broadway songs is “Memory” [from Cats]. I feel like it was written for me.

20. I usually travel with a cross that my family gave me.

21. I’m dying togo to Tahiti! I’d honeymoon there.

22. I’m always insecure about what people think and want to make sure people like me.

23. Balance by my pastor Touré Roberts is my favorite book right now.

24. The most famous person in my contacts is Barack Obama. I only have his email, and I’m pretty sure that’s not his email anymore.

25. I’ve always wanted to play Aurora in a revival of Kiss of the Spider Woman.