



The cat’s out of the bag. Nicole Scherzinger said she wouldn’t “rule out” a Pussycat Dolls reunion.

In an interview with E! News on Wednesday, October 2, the Masked Singer judge, 41, responded to rumors that the girl group will reunite after their split in 2010.

“I’ve heard about those rumors as well. I cannot confirm those rumors,” she said. “I love my girls. I miss touring with them. We had the best times together. But I can’t confirm anything right now.”

The X Factor U.K. mentor, who’s also a judge on Australia’s Got Talent, explained that her on-the-go schedule is what’s preventing her from organizing the reunion.

“I’m so busy. I’m doing three different shows on three different continents,” she said before adding that she’s also working on new music. “[I’m] making sure I have creative Nicole time.”

Scherzinger echoed similar comments in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, October 2, where she teased that there’s something in the future for Pussycat Dolls fans.

“I wouldn’t rule [a reunion] out,” she said. “Because I love my girls and I loved my time with them. I wouldn’t rule it out but I can’t confirm anything right now. There’s a little nugget, guys! Do whatever you want with it.”

Jessica Sutta, another member of the Pussycat Dolls, told Us Weekly in September that she’s crossing her fingers for the band to reunite next year.

“I really hope that it happens. And I have a feeling that it will,” she said ahead of her wedding to husband Mikey Marquart on September 14. “I think everyone’s on board. Fingers crossed. I mean, that’ll be an awesome 2020.”

The Pussycat Dolls was founded as a burlesque troupe by choreographer Robin Antin in 1995. In 2003, the troupe was signed by Interscope Geffen A&M Records and formed into a girl group consisting of six members: Scherzinger, Sutta, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Melody Thornton and Kimberly Wyatt.

After their debut in 2004, the group went on to release two albums and earn a Grammy nomination before their split in 2010. Bachar, 45, was the first to leave the band in 2008 before Roberts, 38, Sutta, 37, Thornton, 34, and Wyatt, 37, followed her in February 2010. Though there were attempts to rebuild The Pussycat Dolls with Scherzinger and new members, the Hawaii native eventually decided to leave the band as well in 2010 — leaving the original lineup officially disbanded.

