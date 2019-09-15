The Pussycat Dolls’ Jessica Sutta Marries Mikey Marquart in Malibu





She’s gon’ stick wit’ him forever! Former Pussycat Dolls member Jessica Sutta married her fiancé, Mikey Marquart, in Malibu on Saturday, September 14, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

The newlyweds exchanged handwritten vows in front of approximately 150 guests at the groom’s parents’ house, overlooking the mountains and the Pacific Ocean. Their relatives flew in from Florida, Wisconsin and Virginia for the ceremony, which featured a string quartet and a rat terrier as the ring bearer.

At the reception, Sutta, 37, and Marquart had a tent filled with chandeliers and pink flowers, which complemented the bride’s ethereal, blush-colored gown. For their first dance, the couple chose Ruelle’s song “I Get to Love You,” which Marquart’s sister Sam sang live. Their family and friends enjoyed slices of a four-tier carrot and almond butter cake with peonies on it.

Actress Kali Hawk and Sutta’s former groupmate Carmit Bachar were among the attendees, as was Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin. Kimberly Wyatt was unable to come because she is expecting her third child with her husband, Max Rogers; Ashley Roberts and Melody Thornton had a show in the U.K.; and Nicole Scherzinger attended the Creative Arts Emmys instead.

“I might have to get on the microphone when they play ‘Don’t Cha,’” Sutta joked to Us with a laugh ahead of her big day. “We’ll see where the night takes me!”

While most of PCD could not make it to the wedding, the Miami native told Us that she would love to reunite on stage with them in the near future.

“I really hope that it happens. And I have a feeling that it will,” she said. “I think everyone’s on board. Fingers crossed. I mean, that’ll be an awesome 2020.”

Sutta and Marquart met in 2016 at the Beach House sober living facility in Malibu, where they connected over their sobriety journeys.

“Honestly, when I met him, it was like a ray of sunshine in a dark, stormy haze,” she told Us. “We both have dealt with struggles that [have] connected us on a deep, emotional level. And over time, with a lot of self-healing, we fell in love with the most authentic versions of ourselves.”

For the drummer, it was love at first sight. “I knew from the start,” he said. “I had this feeling in my gut that I couldn’t explain. I just knew that I needed to be around her as much as possible.”

Marquart proposed to Sutta in December 2018 as the sun set over Joshua Tree National Park in California.

“He is my soulmate. He is my match. He gets me,” she gushed to Us. “I think we’re meant to be with each other forever. When I look at him, I see 50 years down the line … and [we’re] in love with, like, four kids, 10 grandbabies and, like, six dogs.”

Marquart echoed, “That’s exactly how I feel. We know, like, every piece of ourselves, all of our pasts. We know each other so well. When we’re not together, it’s literally the most painful thing.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

