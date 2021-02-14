Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi confirmed that she tested positive for coronavirus and detailed her symptoms while celebrating Valentine’s Day in quarantine.

“Happy Valentine’s Day! This ones a bit different…. I have Covid,” the Jersey Shore alum, 33, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, February 14. “I’ve been isolated in my room since I found out. My family & I have been super cautious & careful, so this is super scary.”

Polizzi went on to elaborate on her case. “My symptoms started out as just a bad sinus cold. Headache, stuffy nose & mild cough. Then I felt super tired and ended up napping all day which made me go get tested,” she continued. “Today i just feel groggy. I ended up losing my taste and smell last night. It’s fricken weird. I had a greasy cheese pizza & couldn’t taste a damn thing. WHAT A SIN.”

The reality star has been quarantining away from her loved ones — husband Jionni LaValle and kids Lorenzo, 8, Giovanna, 6, and Angelo, 20 months — while battling the illness. “The rest of my family tested negative, so i am here hiding out in my bedroom until this is over,” she noted. “Slide over to the next pic. I woke up to roses and chocolates thrown on my floor from my family. Still showing my quarantine ass Love on Valentine’s Day!”

She concluded: “Appreciate all of your concerns, but I am ok! Please stay safe everyone!”

Polizzi then gave fans another update via her Instagram Story. “I’m fine; I’m OK,” she said in a series of videos while wearing a face mask. “My ears hurt, my head felt heavy, I was coughing. It was, like, a scratchy cough. My nose was stuffy. So we got the Mucinex, we got VapoRub, which I can’t smell anymore, cough drops and all that stuff.”

The TV personality assured her Instagram followers that her family is doing everything they can to stay safe. “My kids and my husband are negative. I am positive — in my room — and today just feel tired. I feel like I ran a marathon, but I’m OK,” she explained. “I think the worst part is not being able to taste right now. … That’s the annoying part. But yeah, we are quarantining. We’re following the rules. I’m staying away from my family, and we’re all gonna self-quarantine until this is over.”

