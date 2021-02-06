If you’ve got a secret, don’t count on Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino to keep it!

When the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star recently joined Us Weekly virtually to discuss the new season along with wife Lauren Pesce, he was asked to spill dirt on his many costars. The New York native, 38, gave some surprising intel on his castmates — including who he believes is the most “freaky” of the bunch.

“Vinny [Guadagnino] is an introvert, which I don’t know if that’s a good thing or bad thing. But he’s also an intellectual,” he said. “He is super — what’s the word. I guess the nicest way about it [is that] he’s probably the freakiest one of the squad.”

Mike then revealed that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro “cries too much,” adding, “He also has a very big heart and he’s actually very good at his job when he tries.”

While the Dancing With the Stars alum believes that Deena Cortese is “too sensitive” sometimes, he raved about her “awesome” parenting abilities and how she and her husband Chris Buckner are “couple’s goals.” He noted, “They have a great relationship and I love that, because relationships are not easy. Anyone that has a good relationship with good communication and things like that, it’s something to be envied about,” he shared.

Mike said that Jenni “JWoww” Farley is both “very mentally tough” and “a great businesswoman.” However, he said that it’s of great importance to ensure you remain on good terms with her.

“The only bad thing about Jenni is you don’t want to be on her bad side. You don’t want to be on the opposite end of that backhand,” he explained, referencing the one time she slapped him years ago during a disagreement that aired on Jersey Shore. “We have a great relationship and she’s actually my neighbor. She lives right down the road [from me and my wife].”

While the MTV veteran praised Pauly DelVecchio for being “a man of all trades” who “can fix anything in his house from plumbing to electric,” he said that Angelina Pivarnick is “messy at times” but “has a good heart.” As for Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Mike said that she is “obviously a supermom with her children” and an “awesome” businesswoman. “We definitely would get advice from her,” he said of the Snooki Shop founder.

Mike also shared a sweet tidbit about Lauren, 36, saying, “The good thing about my wife is she is my better half and she makes me strive to be better. Anytime you’re in a relationship with someone that makes you a better person, that’s where you want to be.”

The first half of Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s 4th season premiered on MTV in November 2020. The stars filmed the MTV series amid the coronavirus pandemic — a factor that Mike explained was relatively challenging.

“It was very difficult filming that particular season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation with COVID, with the precautions, with the restrictions,” he said while teasing how the cast is “filming right now, too, sporadically.”

For more on what Mike had to say about his Jersey Shore castmates, check out Us Weekly’s video above!

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi