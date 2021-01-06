What else are friends for?! Jersey Shore‘s Vinny Guadagnino teased his friend Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio over his new bleach blonde strands — but it’s all in good fun.

When the duo virtually spoke with Us Weekly about their new MTV Show, Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny, we asked Guadagnino what he thought about his buddy’s drastic new look.

“Well, I was a little upset. He didn’t get my permission first,” he jokingly replied. DJ Pauly D then started to joke that the two are in a fight.

“Yeah, you know, like when girls break up with their man and they change their hair color and they got a tattoo,” Guadagnino continued. “He did everything. Booked a vacation, he went to Tulum.”

However, it wasn’t a breakup that led Pauly D to this bold new ‘do. Instead, it was simply just boredom brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine.

“COVID got me doing some weird things, man,” he tells Us. “I got too much time at home. I got to get back to work.”

Even though he’s into the look for now, he’s not sure it’ll stick around when things start to pick up again. “It’s definitely a different vibe,” he says. “I don’t know. I’m not saying I’m going keep it, but it’s pretty cool.” Hey, we get it! Bleached hair is a high maintenance look and needs constant dye jobs and upkeep.

But for now, it’s fun. “I get asked [if blondes have more fun] too, but you know, I have fun. It doesn’t matter when my hair is blonde, brunette, I have a lot of fun. And I had fun doing it! It’s a lot of work though. Maintenance. I have to use purple shampoo and everything.”

Though the reality star has always been keen on maintaining a sleek hairstyle. He told Us back in September 2020 that his hair is “everything” to him and always has been.

“I started gelling my hair at the early age of grade school,” he explained. I went to a Catholic school so we all wear the same uniforms and the only difference would be our hairstyles.”

Then in December 2020, he posted a steamy selfie from his car debuting his new blonde locks. “Activate Super Saiyan DJ Mode……,” he wrote in the accompanying caption.

Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny returns to MTV Thursday, January 7, at 9 p.m. ET after a new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

