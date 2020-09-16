Paul ‘DJ Pauly D’ DelVecchio is taking his love of hair to a whole new level. “My hair to me is my everything so I wear it gelled more often than not,” he tells Us.

Though the Jersey Shore alum is already an ambassador for his favorite brand, göt2b, he’s now launching two new limited-edition spins on classic products: göt2b Glued Styling Spiking Glue and Blasting Freeze Spray by DJ Pauly D.

“The bottles even have my face on them,” he exclaims. Though, that’s not the only reason he likes them. “The glue is super strong and makes sure my blowout doesn’t move, then I seal the look in with the spray for an all-day hold.”

It turns out his love of hair gel is not new — it’s been going on for multiple decades! “I started gelling my hair at the early age of grade school,” he says. “I went to a Catholic school so we all wear the same uniforms and the only difference would be our hairstyles.”

Now he continues to evoke that same idea in his daily adult life. “I like to do my hair every single day because it’s a way for me to express myself and it’s a sense of accomplishment,” he explains. “Much like making the bed in the morning, I don’t like to leave the house without my bed being made or my hair being done.”

After all, his mom was the same way! “My hair role model is my mother. She took such pride in doing her hair before she would leave the house, her hair was always perfect.”

Every now and again he’ll share a video or snap of himself sans gel. But don’t worry, he’ll never truly change it up. “I like it too much and it’s me and my signature,” he says. “That would be like Mickey Mouse folding his ears down!”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)