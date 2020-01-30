Cabs are here! And so is some game-changing news from Jersey Shore alum Pauly D. The 39-year-old DJ recently became a brand ambassador for his go-to hair brand, Got2b. And fear not, limited-edition versions of his styling essentials are already in the works.

Biggest ‘Jersey Shore’ Scandals Through the Years

Chances are, you know Pauly D as the reality star with the most meticulous — and most consistent — haircare routine. He uses just two products to get his coveted spiked blowout: Got2b Ultra Glued Styling Gel and Got2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray.

The 25-minute styling process is ultra-specific. Thankfully, the reality star hopped on the phone with Us to explain how it’s done. “Obviously, it starts from a shower. Straight out of the shower with wet hair, I blow dry it a little bit and then the first product I use is the Got2b Glued. Then I put it in my hair, comb it up a little bit and then I hit it with the Got2B Glued Freeze Blasting Spray.”

‘Jersey Shore’ Cast, Then and Now

He continued, “Then I pinch the tips, comb and hit it with one last bit of the Freezing Spray to lock it down so it doesn’t move. And literally it stays until your next shampoo.”

Pauly D’s signature locks are so well-known, that fans got majorly tripped up the one time they saw him without it. Last July, the Rhode Island native made headlines when he snapped a photo sans hair gel, wearing a workout headband. He captioned the pic, “Haters Will Say It’s Sweat, No Gel, Beard, Chest Hair, Outside :).”

The shirtless pic sparked a lot of thoughts and feelings from followers, many of which were excited to see the unexpected change-up. Nevertheless, the music maker doesn’t suggest waiting around for another gel-less moment. He told Us, “I don’t like to leave the house like that,” noting that it was a very rare occasion. “But that’s what it looks like before I throw the product in it,” he added.

DelVecchio’s partnership with Got2b was first announced in early December. “They have a sense of style and the way they influence it with art, music and expression is exactly what I’m about. The brand is me in a brand. It makes so much sense and it goes hand and hand with what my life is all about: positivity, spreading good vibes and music all over the world.”

“We are so excited to work with Pauly D,” said Martha Dzwonkowski, Brand Manager at Henkel (the company that markets Got2b). “Not only has he been using our Glued products for years, he also embodies the Got2b brand ethos of self-expression through his passion for music and creating art. We are looking forward to an inspiring and energized collaboration!”

Best of Beauty: These Are the Top Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2020 … So Far

The finished products are still in the works, but is slated to launch later this year. Stay tuned to the brand — and Pauly D! — for launch information.